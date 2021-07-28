Coronavirus

Here’s where to get a free COVID vaccine near Myrtle Beach this week as Delta spreads

The plea from local and national health officials to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has grown stronger in recent weeks as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Horry County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with nearly 58% of the eligible population receiving their shot, but local doctors still hope more people will roll up their sleeves aiming to push toward a higher level of immunity.

The county has been hit hard throughout the pandemic, in particular last summer when Myrtle Beach made national headlines for being a “hot spot” of infections. In recent weeks, an uptick of cases has been reported, following the trend of many areas which haven’t reached the desired 70-80% vaccination rate.

In May and June, Horry County logged several weeks where the total count of reported COVID-19 cases was less than 100, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That number jumped significantly through July, with 442 and 678 cases reported the week of July 17 and July 24, respectively.

Here’s where to find free DHEC vaccines in the Myrtle Beach area this week:

To find other vaccination sites, including at local hospitals and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, visit https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service