Struggling to pay rent? How Horry residents affected by COVID can apply for assistance

Horry County residents feeling the continued financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for aid, the county announced Monday.

Horry County and the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) will be distributing $10.7 million in federal aid through the U.S. Treasury Department to help those reeling from job losses and other pandemic-induced hardships.

The funding will expand ECHO’s existing homeless prevention program, which helps families stay in their homes when they’re facing economic obstacles.

The latest round of funding comes as another state rental assistance program has lagged behind in distributing funding, leaving local agencies frustrated and straining relationships between tenants, landlords and housing organizations. As of last week, less than one-third of the allotted money had been distributed.

Residents could get assistance for up to 12 months of unpaid rent, “reasonable” late fees and utilities, including internet, according to the county. To be eligible for the program, applicants should have proof that they qualified for unemployment benefits, incurred extra costs due to the pandemic, lost household income or otherwise suffered financially due to the pandemic. The program is open to anyone in Horry County, not only those living in unincorporated areas.

To apply for rental assistance, visit ECHO’s website at www.echousing.org. If you don’t have internet access, call 843-492-2600 to complete the application over the phone.