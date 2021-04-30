Will Myrtle Beach have a post-pandemic summer? RSVP for a live Q&A with area doctors

The Sun News hosts “COVID-19 in Myrtle Beach: Will we have a post-pandemic summer?,” a live conversation with local Myrtle Beach area doctors and reporter Mary Norkol.

Speakers

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, many Myrtle Beach residents and visitors are going stir-crazy and the COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available, sparking the question: Will we really be able to enjoy a Myrtle Beach summer, pre-pandemic style?

Sun News reporter Mary Norkol will work to answer that question and more during a live virtual Q&A at noon on Monday, May 10, 2021 with Horry County doctors on the front lines during the coronavirus crisis.

Register here to reserve your spot and submit your questions in advance. The event is free, and you can tune in here or on The Sun News Facebook page.

Dr. Kevin Dineen

Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, Grand Strand Health

Dr. Gerald Harmon

Vice President of Medical Affairs, Tidelands Health

Dr. Paul Richardson

Chief Medical Officer, Conway Medical Center

Dr. Robert Sherertz

Infectious Disease Specialist, Grand Strand Health

Moderated by Mary Norkol. Read her stories here.