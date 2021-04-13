Here’s when and where you can get a walk-in COVID vaccine in the Myrtle Beach area

Vaccines are becoming more available in South Carolina, and two area hospitals are now open to walk-ins instead of requiring an appointment.

Both Tidelands Health and McLeod Health have clinics available near Myrtle Beach where an appointment isn’t required. All South Carolina residents 16 and older are now eligible for a vaccine as the state pushes toward herd immunity from the coronavirus.

South Carolina joined other states Tuesday in halting the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause of the brand’s doses. Six women have developed blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, the agencies said, but that appears to be “extremely rare.”

The sudden pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration isn’t expected to significantly impact the state’s progress in vaccinations, Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, told reporters Wednesday. More than 95% of the state’s providers are giving out Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna doses, he said. All the sites listed below are providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Where and when walk-in vaccines are available

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common

Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Tidelands Health Medical Park at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Inlet Square Mall (Tidelands Health)

Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, 1-4 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet, SC.

McLeod Health Loris

Thursday, April 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey Street, Loris, SC.

McLeod Health Seacoast

Wednesday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McLeod Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Seacoast at Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Howard Gymnasium (Tidelands Health)

Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown, SC.

McLeod Regional Medical Center - Florence

Monday, April 12 through Friday April 16, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLeod Support Services Center located at 2210 Enterprise Drive, Florence, SC 29501.

McLeod Health Dillon

Thursday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC. Only the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given at this clinic.

If you prefer to make an appointment, contact the vaccine provider directly. Locate vaccine sites at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/ or call 1-866-365-8110 to contact the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control with your vaccine questions.