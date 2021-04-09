Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available at Tidelands Health in Myrtle Beach Saturday

People still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so without an appointment this weekend.

Tidelands Health is setting aside two hours where an appointment isn’t needed during a mass vaccination event Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The health system expects to vaccinate 1,000 people that day.

“We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for individuals to receive the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine,” Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health, said in a news release. “We understand that many people have hectic schedules, so we’ve designated this special time Saturday for them to simply drop in at their convenience to get the vaccine.”

Around 42% of eligible Horry County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Since December, Tidelands has administered nearly 60,000 doses of the vaccine.

Eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine is now open to all South Carolinians 16 and older. People who attend the walk-in event will get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and an appointment for the second dose will be made while at the event.

People who prefer to make an appointment at Tidelands for the vaccine can call 1-833-6-MYSHOT or go to tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Other providers can be found at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.