Trouble getting your 2nd Pfizer dose? Tidelands plans vaccine clinic for overdue people

Of all the bumps in the road during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, perhaps one of the most frustrating has been securing the first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but struggling to get a second. A clinic through Tidelands Health hopes to change that.

The health system worked with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to obtain 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine specifically for people who are overdue for their second dose, according to a news release from Tidelands.

While many vaccine providers will schedule appointments for the second dose at the time of the first dose, some people have reported obstacles when trying to get their second dose.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to serve our community in this innovative way,” Tidelands Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said in the release. “For people who are overdue for their second dose of Pfizer vaccine and who haven’t known where to turn, Tidelands Health is here to help.”

The Pfizer vaccine is most effective when two doses are administered a few weeks apart. Ideally, people will get their second dose 21 days after their first dose, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated the second dose can be given up to 42 days after the initial shot. The second dose can still be administered after 42 days, but there’s not as much data on the efficacy of the vaccine with that much time between the two shots.

To be eligible for this clinic, people must have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 23 days ago, the release said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not interchangeable, and people who have gotten their first Moderna dose aren’t eligible for this clinic.

The clinic is set to happen in the coming days, but details will depend on how many people sign up and where they live, Tidelands spokesperson Dawn Bryant said.

To register, visit tidelandshealth.org/seconddose or call 1-866-TIDELANDS (1-866-843352637).