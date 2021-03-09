Here’s where a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned in Myrtle Beach

McLeod Health Seacoast will begin hosting a weekly vaccine clinic in Myrtle Beach this week, the health system announced Tuesday.

The first clinic is planned for this Thursday and Friday at Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. The clinic takes place next to Belk Department Store and participants are asked to enter at the access near Books-A-Million.

People in both Phase 1a and 1b of the vaccination plan will be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this clinic. That means all people 55 and older are authorized to get a vaccine as South Carolina moved into its second phase of vaccinations this week. Other people with eligibility include frontline workers, teachers, people with high-risk medical conditions and people in community living.

The health system has a recurring spot at the mall each week for the next several months, with hopes of continuing until the community’s vaccination needs are met. Dates and times of the upcoming vaccine clinics will be announced as the health system receives its weekly dose allotments from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Along with the McLeod Health Seacoast clinics, the agency’s Loris location is planning a clinic in the coming weeks as well. The date and time of that clinic will be announced when the vaccine allotment is announced by DHEC.

McLeod has hosted several mass vaccination clinics, including one last week where 5,000 people were vaccinated. In the last week, more 6,500 people have been vaccinated by McLeod Health.

““The intent is to vaccinate thousands of people in Horry County during the weeks ahead,” McLeod Health Seacoast Administrator Monica Vehige said in the release.

To schedule an appointment to get a vaccine if you’re eligible, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 1-866-365-8110. Participants will schedule their appointments for the second dose when they get their first dose.