CDC now says vaccinated people can gather maskless. Is travel safe, too?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday what many view as the next step toward achieving post-pandemic “normalcy”: It is safe for vaccinated people to gather indoors with other vaccinated people without wearing face masks.

The news comes just a few weeks before South Carolina schools start spring break. The arrival of summer tourism season in places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach is also just over two months out. On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster also loosened the state’s rules that had required people to wear masks inside of restaurants and state government buildings. The state also ended last week the “last call” rule that had barred alcohol sales after 11 p.m. at restaurants and bars.

The majority of South Carolina’s residents are now eligible to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine as part of Phase 1b of the state’s immunization plan. Nearly 10% of people in South Carolina have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 17% of people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose.

Does all this mean travel is finally safe if you’re vaccinated? Can you fly to France? Visit friends and family in other cities?

On that front, nothing has changed yet. The CDC has not updated its travel recommendations, even in light of increasing vaccinations. The agency still recommends putting off travel as much as possible due to the high number of COVID-19 cases around the country. People traveling to the U.S. from international destinations still must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding their flight.

The federal government also still requires masks on public transit such as planes, buses and trains.

The CDC also specifically states that anyone with a known COVID-19 exposure should not travel, regardless of their vaccination status.

Here’s the latest set of CDC recommendations for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, published Monday morning:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations