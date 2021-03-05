Darlington Raceway brings SC’s first Phase 1b vaccinations. Here’s how it went.

As some 5,000 people lined up Friday to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Darlington Raceway in Florence, Gov. Henry McMaster, state House Speaker Jay Lucas and U.S. Congressman Tom Rice toured the event, the state’s first mass vaccination for the large “Phase 1b” group of vaccine recipients.

The state leaders lauded the event’s progress in getting thousands of people vaccinated, including teachers, who they noted are particularly important to immunize as the state reopens schools.

“We’ve had a lot come through today, and that’s going to get our schools restarted,” said Lucas, R-Darlington.

The clinic comes almost exactly one year after COVID-19 was officially discovered in South Carolina. The first cases in the state were reported March 6, 2020.

“We couldn’t control the pandemic,” McMaster said. “We couldn’t control the onset of that. We didn’t start it. But we started this, and this is the way you get it done when something like that faces us.”

The event also served as a next step in providing greater access to the vaccine in rural areas of the Pee Dee. Marion County in particular saw a low rate of vaccinations until just a few weeks ago, Rice noted. Now, roughly 16% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated. That brings it in line with the rest of the state, which is at about 17% of residents having started their vaccination.

McMaster said that the state’s progress with vaccinations will ensure that this Easter, and definitely this summer will be much better than what South Carolina experienced in 2020. However, both he and DHEC director Edward Simmer cautioned that people will likely need to continue to wear masks for several more months. The pandemic isn’t over yet.

McLeod chief medical officer Jeremy Robertson also said it’s important for everyone who received their vaccine that day to remember that it does not reach full effectiveness until a week after the second dose is administered. A second mass vaccine event for people to receive second doses will be held April 1, so full effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine would not come until April 8.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to bring this vaccine to you,” Robertson said. “The science behind this vaccine is sound. It’s been rigorous. And we are so fortunate to have three vaccines that are approved that are safe and effective against COVID.”

Original Story: Other than a lack of signage telling people where to enter, the Darlington Raceway mass vaccine event might be one of the most organized immunization clinics South Carolina has seen so far.

From start to finish, the appointment-only, drive-thru clinic takes as little as 30 minutes, including the 15 minute waiting period after the shot is administered. Cars rarely stop moving.

The event, which involves driving on the racetrack, is the Palmetto State’s first vaccine clinic to include people eligible under Phase 1b. This stage of the vaccine rollout technically doesn’t start until March 8, but McLeod Health got a special exemption to start early because the event still had unfilled appointments when Phase 1b was announced Monday.

Darlington Raceway held a mass vaccine event Friday, March 5, 2021 that was the first in the state to include people covered under Phase 1B. Chase Karacostas Chase Karacostas

A second mass vaccine event will be held April 1 for the second dose.

For those with an appointment for Friday’s event, the entrance is just west of the racetrack itself on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington. The same process will be followed for the second dose clinic, as well.

This has been a Very Well organized line so far. pic.twitter.com/LJEj3ItmVu — ️Texas️Baseball️Chase️ (@chasekaracostas) March 5, 2021

Here’s who Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says is included under Phase 1B, which covers about 2.7 million South Carolinians.

People aged 55 and up.

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk





Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact





All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1A