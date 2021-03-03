Myrtle Beach hosting Phase 1B vaccination event at convention center, DHEC announces

The state health department is overseeing a vaccination event in Myrtle Beach next week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will set up a vaccine clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, just in time for the beginning of phase 1b of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, which starts across the state on Monday, means COVID-19 vaccinations can be administered to individuals age 55 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions, school staff, daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, and law enforcement officers.

People can register to take the vaccine on Tuesday online at https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov or by calling the DHEC vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110.

The vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Exhibit C Hall of the convention center, which is located at 2101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

DHEC did not say whether the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered on Tuesday. South Carolina is expected to begin receiving shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the end of this week.

The announcement from DHEC comes a day after Gov. Henry McMaster visited a mass-vaccination event and gave a press conference at the convection center. This week’s vaccination clinic was hosted by McLeod Health and the City of Myrtle Beach.