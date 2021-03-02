SC expands COVID vaccine eligibility. Here’s who can get the shot starting next week

South Carolina will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to a much wider swath of the state’s population starting next week, the governor announced Monday.

Beginning March 8, the state will transition into Phase 1b of its vaccine rollout, which has been expanded to include all people age 55 and older; teachers, correctional officers and other frontline workers with occupational risk; and people age 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a joint press conference with the state health director and state schools chief.

Those newly eligible for the vaccine include residents and staff in group home settings, homeless shelters, community training homes, behavioral substance abuse group home settings and migrant farmworkers who live in shared housing, McMaster said.

McMaster

State schools chief Molly Spearman said she’s grateful that the

“Take the vaccine as soon as it is offered to you. Do not wait. It is safe and our students need you in the classroom delivering high quality instruction” as the state grapples with the pandemic, Spearman said.

Spearman asked every school district to offer in-person five-day-a-week

The expansion makes more than half of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, in what is a “big step forward” in the state’s vaccination efforts, said Edward Simmer, DHEC’s director.

Simmer said the state’s goal is to vaccine 70% to 80% of the population to reach the level of herd immunity that will curb the spread of COVID-19.

Based on the current supply of vaccine coming into the state, DHEC expects to expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1c around April 12. That phase includes people 45 and older and essential workers, who are not included in Phase 1b but who come in frequent contact with others in the course of their work.

The expansion comes as South Carolina receives its first allotment of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Saturday.

The state received roughly 41,000 doses of the new vaccine this week to bring its total weekly vaccine haul to nearly 150,000 doses, nearly 40% more than last week.

State officials have long said they would make decisions about when to move into Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout based on supply of and demand for the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, the state had received nearly 1.3 million first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine and administered about 956,000 of those doses, according to DHEC.

More than 658,000 people, or about 13% of the state’s population and half the individuals in Phase 1a, have received at least one shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.