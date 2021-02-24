Here’s when DHEC plans to hold a vaccine clinic in Horry County

A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for next week in Horry County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

The clinic will take place March 3 at Buck’s Creek Baptist Church, located at 11483 SC-905 in Longs. Only people included in the state’s first phase of vaccinations will be able to register. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, “mission-critical” state and local government employees and people aged 65 and older.

The clinic is set to vaccinate 250 people.

To register for the clinic, go to https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov or call DHEC’s vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110. The form below can also be filled out and returned to a local health department.

To find other vaccination locations near you, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.