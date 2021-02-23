Myrtle Beach and McLeod Health partner to vaccinate 5,000 people next week

Thousands of vaccines will be administered in the heart of Myrtle Beach next month, McLeod Health announced Tuesday morning.

The city of Myrtle Beach partnered with McLeod Health to vaccinate 5,000 people during a two-day mass vaccination event at the city’s convention center.

On March 2 and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., healthcare workers will administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The building is located at 2101 North Oak Street and parking is available in the area beside the Convention Center. Shuttle service will be available to assist those with limited mobility.

Vaccines will only be given to people who meet Phase 1A criteria which includes healthcare workers and people over the age of 65. Organizers ask that patients not arrive early for appointments and bring a photo ID or driver’s license to verify age and 1A status at each event.

The event requires an appointment to be made in advance, and appointments can be made online at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/ or by calling 1-866-365-8110. On the website, patients will enter their ZIP code and scroll down to find the McLeod event at the Myrtle Beach Convention center. After clicking on the event, a registration portal will open.

“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune in a news release. “Our City of Myrtle Beach staff, hundreds of volunteers including first responders, will work alongside of McLeod Health staff to safely and efficiently vaccinate 5,000 people in two days. We are pleased to offer this health service to our community at no charge.”

McLeod Health has received a surplus of Moderna doses for these events. Moderna requires two doses spaced at least 28 days or four weeks apart. Once vaccinated, people must get both doses of the same brand of the vaccine. Second dose clinics will be held on March 30 and March 31, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for those who receive their first vaccination at that location.