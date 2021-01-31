SC’s deadliest week ends with more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

More than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths were confirmed Sunday in South Carolina by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, making this the deadliest week for the coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed 2,649 new positive tests, and with 23 more coronavirus-related fatalities the confirmed death toll rose to 468 in the past seven days, according to DHEC.

Since testing began in March, 396,712 cases of the coronavirus and 6,355 deaths have been reported in South Carolina, data show.

Sunday’s data is based on 12,368 tests, and the percent of tests coming back positive increased to 21.4%, according to DHEC. The Jan. 7 percent positive of 34.2% is the record for highest in a single day since testing began.

Last year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 17% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

The most new cases in a single day was the 6,824 positive tests from Jan. 8. No other single-day report has surpassed 5,000 new positive tests.

Since Dec. 27, there have been 10 days with more than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in a single day, the data shows. Prior to the surge in December and January, the previous single-day record was 2,343 cases confirmed on July 18.

Sunday marked the 76th consecutive day that more than 1,000 positive tests were confirmed in South Carolina, dating back to Nov. 16 when DHEC reported 981 new cases. Health officials reported more than 3,000 daily cases 27 times, and 56 of the past 60 days have seen more than 2,000 positive tests confirmed, the data shows.

On Thursday, 226 deaths were reported by DHEC, the most deaths reported on a single day in South Carolina, eclipsing the previous record of 84 confirmed on Jan. 2.

Coronavirus deaths reached a weekly record high of 523 confirmed and probable deaths (55) this week, according to DHEC. The previous weekly record high of 334 confirmed and probable deaths was reported in the week that ended Jan. 9, according to DHEC.

Vaccine distribution

Health officials said Sunday that South Carolina had received 657,250 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that 399,830 of those doses had been administered, according to DHEC.

The majority of the doses received, or 341,250, are Pfizer-BioNTech doses that have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders. Of the vaccinations administered, 241,323 have been first doses, while 58,369 more are second doses, according to DHEC.

The other 112,600 are Moderna doses that have been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff. To date, 55,080 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, data shows.

Another 372,064 people have made appointments for vaccinations.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Overall, 4,961,393 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Overall, 388 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 343 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

How are hospitals being impacted?

The number of people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 Sunday was 1,841.

It was the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 people with COVID-19 being cared for in a South Carolina hospital, following 30 days in a row where 2,000-plus coronavirus patients were hospitalized, according to health officials. It also marked the seventh consecutive day that the number of hospitalizations decreased in South Carolina.

Prior to the recent winter surge, hospitalizations for COVID-19 previously peaked at 1,723 on July 23, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus patients made up 20% of all reported inpatients in South Carolina on Sunday, data shows.

Nearly 22.4% of COVID-19 patients, or 413 people, are in intensive care units, and nearly 14.1%, or 261 patients, are on ventilators.

Of the 13,529 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 9,184 inpatient beds are currently occupied, health officials said. There are currently 1,389 of 1,781 ICU beds occupied, or 78%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 837 hospital beds are occupied (76%), while 469 of 541 hospital beds in Lexington County (86.7%) are occupied, according to DHEC.

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 108 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and six new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 46,674 and total probable deaths at 687.