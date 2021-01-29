A Myrtle Beach hospital defied DHEC’s guidelines and vaccinated school employees. Why?

Despite clear guidelines from the state, a Myrtle Beach hospital vaccinated multiple people who were not healthcare workers or over the age of 70.

Grand Strand Medical Center hosted a walk in COVID-19 event on Jan. 23 that was announced internally and to other healthcare providers, according to a statement from the hospital.

“During last Saturday’s planned walk-in clinic, we were met with a giant influx of people that we were not anticipating,” the statement said.

Of the 620 vaccines administered that day, some were given to people who do not meet the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines for receiving vaccines under Phase 1a.

The hospital did not say how many of the 620 were not eligible to receive the vaccine or why they vaccinated people who weren’t eligible.

Under DHEC’s vaccine rollout plan, in Phase 1a only healthcare medical workers and people over 70 should get the vaccine.

School employees were vaccinated

Screenshots and photos posted on Facebook show Horry County Schools district employees holding vaccination cards were sent to and reviewed by The Sun News.

At least three employees from Myrtle Beach High School who are under 70 years old were among those vaccinated, according to the vaccination cards and selfies posted on the Facebook pages.

Vaccination cards are given to patients by hospitals after they receive a shot. The cards include names, birth dates, the type of vaccine and where it was administered. The Sun News was able to confirm the identity of the individuals by comparing the names that were shown on the vaccination cards with their Facebook page and the Horry County Schools employee directory.

The photos have since been deleted but clearly showed vaccine cards that listed Grand Strand Medical Center as the vaccine site and Saturday’s date. They also showed birth dates showing the employees were under 70 years old.

The Facebook profile of these employees lists them as school employees as does the school’s website.

The Sun News is not naming the employees because they were unwilling to comment on their vaccination or their social media posts.

While there has been a push nationally to vaccinate teachers along with healthcare workers, they are not included in phase 1a. The state is planning to vaccinate teachers during phase 1b later this spring, according to the DHEC.

A 64-year-old, who also works with the Horry County Schools district, said that she found out about the vaccine availability through word of mouth. She requested that her name be witheld in fear of public backlash.

“When I got up there, if they didn’t think I should have it, they would have just said ‘no, ma’am, you can’t have it,’” she said.

What are SC’s vaccine rules?

Gov. Henry McMaster has been pushing hospitals to vaccinate as many people in Phase 1a as possible after flip-flopping between blaming hospitals for the slow vaccination rate and later praising them.

The hospital has since halted walk-in clinics and are taking registrations online only.

With many South Carolinians struggling to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it plans to make the process easier, The Island Packet reported.

State health officials launched a new call center to help vulnerable people, seniors and individuals without computers get vaccinated. The call center will be staffed by more than 200 workers, DHEC officials said in a Friday press release.

The number for the Vaccine Information line is 1-866-365-8110.