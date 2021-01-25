Grand Strand Medical Center now taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

Myrtle Beach area seniors looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine now have another option.

Grand Strand Health announced Monday that it would open up appointments for people over 70 to get vaccinated. To get an appointment, people will need to go through an Center for Disease Control-issued Vaccine Administration Management Services account.

The hospital said slots will fill up extremely quickly, given the limited amount of vaccine available.

Monday’s appointments filled up in just minutes and there are limited appointments available for Tuesday, the hospital said in a press release. It also said it is working on opening up appointments for additional days this week.

To date, Grand Strand Health has provided more than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees, physicians and other healthcare providers in the community.

Nearly 600 doses have already been administered to people over 70.

“The biggest issue to date has been the limited supply of the vaccine,” says Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “We look forward to getting a steady supply from the State so that we can continue to vaccinate our community.”

More information can be found at MyGrandStrandHealth.com by clicking on “vaccine.”