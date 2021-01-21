What does Biden’s federal mask mandate mean for national parks? Here’s what to know

President Joe Biden’s order to require masks in all federal buildings and lands would call for tourists at national parks and monuments to wear face coverings.

If you’re going to visit a national park, you’ll have to wear a mask.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires everyone to wear face coverings in federal buildings and on federal land to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“To protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors, and other individuals in federal buildings and on federal lands should all wear masks,” the order said.

To the Biden administration, “federal lands” means any piece of land that is under the control of the executive branch.

That includes the about 500 million acres managed by the Department of the Interior, including the 423 units under National Park Service control.

Many national parks and monuments have encouraged visitors to wear face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn’t been required. Every park also has their own rules and coronavirus restrictions.

“Park managers continue to examine each facility function and service provided to align with local conditions,” the National Park Service said on its website. “Modifications to park operations are continually evaluated and adjusted on a park-by-park basis with the support of NPS and Department of the Interior leadership.”

In March, many parks shut their gates to visitors as the coronavirus began to spread and states issued stay-at-home orders. As parks started reopening, however, tourists flocked to the public lands.

Some parks have seen more visitors than ever during the pandemic. Park employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and the virus has been detected in sewage within the parks.

It’s unclear how park officials will enforce Biden’s federal mask mandate.

“Visitors should always research the park they want to visit in advance to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience,” the National Park Service said. “Park rangers are on duty to uphold normal rules and regulations and assist visitors as needed.”