Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes hospitalized with COVID-19, wife says

A former Myrtle Beach mayor who served in the role for 12 years over three terms has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his wife said Friday.

John Rhodes’ wife, Terri Springs, made a Facebook post about her husband’s condition and asked for prayers.

“This morning as you pray this prayer would you please include my husband’s name ... John is currently admitted to Grand Strand’s PCU Covid Unit. The next 24 hours are critical,” Springs said in the post.

Rhodes had first been elected to city council in 2005. Mayor Brenda Bethune defeated Rhodes in a mayoral runoff election in 2017.

“I’ve had 12 years to represent the city,” he said at the time, swallowing back an onslaught of emotions. “It’s been an honor and a privilege.”

Rhodes currently serves as the executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that is held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The post has been shared 20 times and has over 600 comments from family, friends and community members showing their support.