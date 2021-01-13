Hours after registration starts, Conway Medical Center out of vaccine spots for seniors

One of the two places where people over 70 could register to get vaccinated in Horry County says they are out of available COVID-19 appointments.

On Wednesday morning, Conway Medical Center said they were out of available appointments.

“Due to an overwhelming response with thousands of requests, we have reached our capacity for scheduling appointments based on our current and anticipated allocation of vaccines from DHEC,” the hospital said in a news release.

To speed up the pace of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday that people over 70 could start to register for vaccine appointments. By Wednesday, a map of available vaccination sites was available on the Department of Health and Environmental Control website.

Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital were both taking appointments and are the only two locations in the Grand Strand were residents can schedule an appointment for vaccination, according to the DHEC interactive map.

Following McMaster’s announcement, Conway Medical Center said they would vaccinate as many people as possible with the supply they had.

“We are diligently working to adjust our plans to meet this accelerated timeline,” the hospital wrote Monday on Facebook.

They asked that people not call the hospital to schedule an appointment and that walk-ins are not allowed for vaccinations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but based on anticipated allocation of vaccines from DHEC we have reached our capacity. We will open more appointments as soon as we know of our updated allocation of vaccines from DHEC. Please check back regularly,” the website read.

In the 70+ COVID-19 vaccine section of the website they give two options, registering through a patient portal or calling (843) 234-7393. On the DHEC map, only an email address (CMCCovidVaccineRequest@cmc-sc.com) is listed with no further instruction on how to register for a vaccine.

The other option for Horry County seniors is Tidelands Health. The link on the DHEC map guides users to a form required to register for a vaccine. The hospital’s homepage also features a form that people wanting to get the vaccine can fill out to register.