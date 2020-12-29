McMaster warns against large New Years parties as SC reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina health officials recorded 2,208 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster cautioned residents against letting their guard down ahead of the New Year holiday.

The new cases bring the total found in South Carolina since March up to 277,563.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also documented 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll up to 4,804.

Of the 8,139 South Carolinians tested, Tuesday DHEC officials noted that 27.1% of tests reported came back positive, which is high.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

As New Years Eve nears, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster warned South Carolinians to continue practicing safety precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings,” McMaster said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

McMaster reminded residents that attendance at both indoor and outdoor events may not exceed 250 people or 50% of the allowed occupancy of the establishment under current COVID-19 restrictions. Exceptions can only be approved in advance by the Department of Commerce.

DHEC also reported Tuesday 52 new probable cases and three new probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable cases to 23,039 and probable deaths to 394.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to see large numbers of people needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 1954 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up 23% of patients statewide, a new record.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages, health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

Nearly 2,000 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, 379 patients were in intensive care units and 189 were on ventilators.

Though total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December.

In Richland County, 69.5% of hospital beds were occupied Tuesday and nearly 92.9% of Lexington County’s beds were taken, data show.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians do recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past four weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 20% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.