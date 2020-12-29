What’s next in the push for $2,000 checks? Everything you need to know after House vote

The U.S. House of Representatives in a 275-134 vote passed the CASH Act which boosts stimulus checks to $2,000 in the COVID relief deal demanded by Trump. Getty Images/iStockphoto

After the U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to pass a bill increasing stimulus checks to the $2,000 price tag demanded by President Donald Trump, it will head to the GOP-controlled Senate, where its future is more uncertain.

The bill would boost direct payments in the coronavirus relief deal from $600. The vote came a day after Trump signed the relief and government spending bill into law, averting a government shutdown set to begin Tuesday and providing direct assistance for most Americans

The House passed the CASH Act by a 275-134 vote and needed the support of two-thirds to advance the measure, with all but two Democrats voting for the bill and 44 Republicans backing the proposal. The bill now needs to pass the Senate, giving Republicans the choice between backing down on their opposition to a costlier relief deal or defying Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, hasn’t commented on whether he will bring it for a vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday that he will try to bring the legislation to the Senate for a vote on Tuesday. Only one senator needs to oppose the bill in order for it to fail.

“Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it — there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way,” Schumer said.

Boosting the stimulus checks to $2,000 would cost around $464 billion, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, have previously tried to keep COVID aid legislation under $1 trillion.

There is also a plan to filibuster the Senate’s vote to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill until the chamber votes on the $2,000 stimulus payments.

The $900 billion coronavirus package, passed by Congress last week, came about nine months after the first stimulus deal was reached — following numerous delays and debates among congressional leaders and the White House about what the legislation should contain.

The aid package currently includes $600 direct payments for millions of Americans making up to $75,000 a year but is less generous than the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provided $1,200 payments for individuals who met that same income threshold.

In a video posted to Twitter on Dec. 22, Trump demanded Congress increase the “ridiculously low” $600 direct payments included in the most recent bill to $2,000 per person or $4,000 per couple and called other provisions in the legislation “wasteful spending and much more.”

Trump doubled down on his criticism on Saturday, tweeting: “I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill.” He ultimately signed the bill on Sunday.

Some support for $2,000 checks among Senate GOP

Some Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, have said they support Trump’s demand for higher payments.

Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies, wrote on Twitter: “Appreciate the fact that [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] supports President Donald Trump‘s idea to increase direct payments to $2,000 per person.”

“The American people are hurting and deserve relief,” he continued. “I know there is much bipartisan support for this idea. Let’s go further.”

Hawley introduced legislation earlier this month that would provide Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks and said he wouldn’t sign onto a second deal unless it included direct payments for Americans, McClatchy News reported.

“President Donald Trump is right — workers deserve much more than $600, as I have repeatedly said & fought for,” Hawley wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, said Monday that he also backed larger payments.

“I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount.”

Still, some Republicans object to a pricier relief deal.

Sen. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, stressed his opposition to stimulus checks last week.

“I think giving money to people, though, who are already working — look, my kids are working and don’t need a check. They’re not rich, but they don’t need a check. And most working Americans don’t need a check right now,” Paul said on Fox News.

“I part ways with the president on giving people free money,” he added.