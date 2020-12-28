Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 28: Horry County adds 200 cases to total count

Coronavirus cases grew by 200 in Horry County Monday, continuing a spike in cases that coincides with the winter holidays.

Horry County’s total number of cases has reached 17,514 since mid-March, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. COVID-19 has been linked to 259 deaths in the county. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Hospital bed occupancy is 84.1% as of Sunday, DHEC reports. That means 106 beds are available across Horry County.

The latest numbers follow a drastic surge when Horry County added nearly 600 cases over a three-day span, marking the area’s most serious increase in cases since the summer months.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 28:

Georgetown County cases increased to 2,893 since the beginning of the pandemic. The county has recorded 55 deaths from COVID-19.

Some Georgetown County hospitals reported serving a higher number of coronavirus patients than at any point thus far in the pandemic. As of Sunday, 25 hospital beds were available as DHEC reports the county’s hospital bed occupancy is at 86.3%, DHEC reports.

Across South Carolina, 275,285 cases and 4,785 deaths have been reported so far in the pandemic, DHEC data shows. Of the 5,397 tests reported to DHEC Sunday, 28.5% were positive. The state’s percent positive rate has been more than 25% several days in December, despite health experts pushing for that number to be 5% or below.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.