Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 27: Horry County adds nearly 600 cases in 3-day span

On Sunday, Horry County has added 570 new coronavirus cases to its total amid a drastic spike in the last three days. Eight new deaths were reported in a three-day span.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 17,314 and 259 people have died of COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC noted that the numbers are delayed by a day because of the holiday.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 26:

Georgetown County cases have increased to 2,881 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. The county has recorded 55 COVID-19 deaths.

South Carolina has confirmed 273,659 cases and 4,764 deaths of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.