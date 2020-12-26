Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 26

South Carolina reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 263,000

At least 263,392 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,662 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,599 reported the day before. Wednesday marked the second highest single-day case count in the state since the pandemic began.

Eleven additional coronavirus deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,766 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

DHEC did not report new data Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

The percentage of positive tests was 22.1% on Thursday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Food pantry sees rise in families in need

A food pantry in Rock Hill says it is serving twice as many families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manna House Pantry opened in 2006 and has grown to help about 125 families a week, The Rock Hill Herald reported. Now the nonprofit serves about 300 a week, a sign of the pandemic’s economic toll on York County and beyond.

“What does poverty look like?” president Sandra Evans told The Herald. “We think we know, but we have people who drive up and they have decent cars. That doesn’t mean that you haven’t made your car payment last month because you lost your job. It means, ‘Look, I’m just trying to hold on.’ Then, we have clients who come in and the backseat of their car has all their personal belongings in it. They are living out of their cars.”

McMaster extends emergency order for SC

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday extended a coronavirus emergency order as infections and hospitalizations climb in South Carolina.

“Following the recent Thanksgiving holiday, the State experienced a significant surge in the number of new cases of COVID-19, and hospitals in South Carolina subsequently reported a corresponding increase in the number of new patients admitted with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19,” the order said.

The first time McMaster made a state of emergency declaration due to the virus was on March 13. Since then, it has been extended several times.

The latest extension lasts 15 days, The State reported.