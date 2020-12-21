COVID-19 live updates for Dec. 21: 2 deaths, 100 new cases reported in Horry County

Horry County added 129 new coronavirus cases and two deaths to its total count on Monday.

That brings the county to a total of 16,268 confirmed cases since March, according to data released by The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. On Sunday, Horry County had a total of 16,139 confirmed covid cases.

There have now been 249 confirmed covid deaths in Horry County.

Horry County hospitals are operating a 82% occupancy. That means there are 123 available hospital beds out of 683 total in the county.

In Horry County, there have been more than 2,300 cases in the last two weeks, according to the DHEC data.

Georgetown County added 25 new coronavirus cases to its county and one death, according to DHEC data which was updated Monday.

Georgetown County hospitals are operating at 91% occupancy. Sixteen hospital beds are available across the county out of 183.

Across the state, there have been 255,210 infections and 4,587 deaths recorded since March as of Monday.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.