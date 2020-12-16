Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 16: SC at 20% positivity rate as Horry adds 101 cases

Coronavirus cases in Horry County grew by 101 Wednesday, the 15th straight day more than 100 cases have been added in the county.

Horry County has now recorded 15,640 cases and 240 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. There are 62 hospital beds available in the county with a 91 percent occupancy rate.

The family of a nursing home patient who died from the coronavirus has filed a notice of medical malpractice with the intention to sue the facility, The Sun News reported. The family’s lawyer says the staff at Loris Rehab and Nursing Center didn’t follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 16:

Georgetown County cases have reached 2,515 since mid-March, according to DHEC. The county has also reported 49 COVID-19 deaths so far during the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Seven hospital beds are available as hospitals across the county operate at 96.2 percent occupancy, DHEC data shows.

South Carolina has reported 241,417 cases and 4,444 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with the state adding more than 3,000 cases multiple days in December. DHEC reported 11,786 tests Tuesday with a 20.6 percent positivity rate, far above the target of 5 percent positivity rate pushed by health experts.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.