Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 14: Horry County adds more than 100 cases

Horry County’s spike in coronavirus cases continued with 102 new cases as the first in the county received vaccine doses against the illness, health officials announced.

The county’s tally has reached 15,403 cases and 240 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. As of Sunday, the hospital bed occupancy rate in Horry County was 89.2%. That means 73 hospital beds are available.

Horry County received its first batch of vaccines Monday and healtchare workers will be among the first vaccinated. Across South Carolina, 43,000 doses are expected by Wednesday, according to DHEC.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 14:

Georgetown County cases have reached 2,491 since mid-March and 49 people in the county have died of COVID-19, DHEC reports. The county has 24 hospital beds available and is working at 86.9% capacity as of Sunday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Across the state, 236,785 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as officials zero in on the promise of vaccine distribution in the coming days and weeks. South Carolina has recorded 4,398 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC data.

DHEC reported 11,633 tests Sunday with a positivity rate of 20.3%. Officials aim to lower the positivity rate to 5% or below, but the state’s figures have been hovering around 20% in recent weeks.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.