Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 14

Cases surpass 234,000

At least 234,392 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,387 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,047 reported the day before.

Forty-three additional deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,278 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 21.3% on Sunday, down from 23% Saturday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Upstate surge continues

Coronavirus cases in the Upstate region continued to outpace the rest of the state over the weekend.

Greenville again led all counties with 491 COVID-19 cases Sunday, followed by Spartanburg County with 307.

On Saturday, Greenville County also reported the most new cases, with 510, followed by Spartanburg with 217. Pickens County had 183 and Anderson County had 85.

Over the past four weeks, Greenville County, the state’s most populous county, has reported more than twice as many cases as any other in South Carolina, The State reported Saturday.

Cases in the Midlands have also surged but have remained below the Upstate’s numbers.

Hospitals prepare for vaccines

South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan is set to begin as soon as Monday after the Food and Drug Administration cleared Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Friday.

Providers in the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine distribution network will receive direct shipments of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The 15 sites can then redistribute vaccines to their affiliated locations, meaning there could be up to 56 sites with the vaccine by the end of the week, DHEC spokesperson Laura Renwick told The Island Packet.

But South Carolina has yet to name the locations that are getting the initial supply of doses.

The DHEC recently denied a records request seeking the exact locations, saying those records contained confidential proprietary information.

“At this time, South Carolina considers providing the specific locations of limited quantities of vaccine a security risk, with regard to the possibility of theft or disruption to the state’s fair and equitable vaccine distribution plan,” Renwick wrote in a statement Friday.

Renwick added that as production continues and the vaccines become available to the general public, the process will be more transparent.