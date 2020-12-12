Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 12: Horry County sees more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, Horry County saw 85 new coronavirus cases and one death added to its total amid an alarming spike.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 15,087 and 239 people have died of COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The current surge is reminiscent of the summer months as Horry County has added more than 100 cases 10 of the last 11 days.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 12:

Georgetown County cases have increased to 2,441 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. The county has recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths.

South Carolina has confirmed 231,363 cases and 4,344 deaths of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER