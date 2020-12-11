Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 11: Horry County passes 15,000 cases, adds 4 deaths

Horry County surpassed 15,000 coronavirus cases Friday as 101 cases and four deaths were added to the county’s total amid an alarming spike.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 15,002 and 239 people have died of COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The current surge is reminiscent of the summer months as Horry County has added more than 100 cases each of the last 10 days.

Hospital bed occupancy in Horry County was 94.4% as of Thursday, meaning 39 hospital beds are available, DHEC reports.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 11:

Georgetown County cases have increased to 2,415 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. The county has recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are 17 hospital beds available in Georgetown County as the occupancy rate is 90.7%, according to DHEC.

South Carolina has confirmed 225,053 cases and 4,332 deaths of COVID-19, according to DHEC. The positivity rate was 8.6% of 16,897 tests reported Thursday as health experts aim to lower that figure to 5% or below.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.