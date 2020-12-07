Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 7: Horry County sees nearly 200 cases as cases spike

The spike in Horry County’s coronavirus cases continued Monday as health officials announced 189 new cases and one new death in the county.

Last week, the county recorded the highest single-day caseload since July, showing signs of an unnerving winter spike during the holiday season. Monday marks the sixth consecutive day the county recorded more than 100 cases, reflecting the patterns seen this summer as the area grappled with the virus’ surging spread in the height of tourism season.

Horry County has reported 14,531 coronavirus cases and 235 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The death reported Monday was a person in the elderly category.

In Horry County, 74 hospital beds remained open as of Sunday as the county’s hospitals operate on a 89% occupancy rate, DHEC figures show.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 7:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 2,327 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC. COVID-19 has been linked to 48 deaths in the county.

Hospital bed occupancy in Georgetown County was 77% as of Sunday, meaning the county has 42 available hospital beds, DHEC data show.

South Carolina cases increased to 218,820 Monday and 4,249 people in the state have died of the virus, according to DHEC.

DHEC recorded 12,452 tests Sunday with a positivity rate of 19.4%. As health officials aim to lower that figure to 5% or below, South Carolina has seen positivity rates hovering around 20% recently.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.