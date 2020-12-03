No ‘germ muzzles’ allowed: South Carolina store owner defends her mask ban

Victoria Hampton doesn’t want to see anyone wearing a mask inside her home decor store in Mullins, South Carolina, and it’s not up for negotiation.

The Barn’s no-mask policy is nothing new, Hampton said. There’s been criticism from the start, but it’s been ratcheting up in recent weeks, with negative social media posts, harsh business reviews, and in-person confrontation.

“Some have been vocal, and recently it has definitely gotten more aggressive,” Hampton told McClatchy News.

“We had a lot of problems in the beginning and some people turned away and said they wouldn’t come, which was okay. Then suddenly it picked up on social media and people started getting more aggressive at the door and more persistent.”

She has somebody manning the entrance these days to enforce the rules. A customer recently “snuck” in through the front while wearing a mask, deliberately flouting her policy, she said.

“Maybe it’s become like a challenge to them,” Hampton said.

Health experts recommend mask use

Hampton doesn’t put much faith in masks, doubts their effectiveness, and believes some could possibly be harmful.

“This could be a recycled who-knows-what, and the government is asking people to put this across their face? And it’s from China?” she said.

The Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommend mask use to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A properly constructed mask serves as a barrier that catches droplets people expel through talking, coughing, sneezing, and more, health experts say.

It’s important to note, not all face masks or coverings are created equal. Also, bandanas and neck gaiters won’t do much compared to a typical face mask.

Another of Hampton’s concerns is that people have a tendency to “fondle” their masks, she said, and it’s unsanitary.

“They constantly fondle it, then they’re serving food, they’re touching stuff in stores,” she said.

“So people want me to allow them to wear a germ muzzle in my store that they fondle while shopping? Never.”

It’s an issue of security, too, she said, as masks hide the wearer’s face.

“With all the shootings and all the rioting going on, how do I know one of these people in the store or entering the store with their face concealed isn’t going to hurt us?”

Face shields available at store

Her rules are clear, she says, written in large print on a chalkboard at The Barn’s entrance. Step one: take off the mask. Step two: put it into a seal-able plastic bag, which is provided. Step three: wash hands with sanitizer, which is also provided.

For anyone who wants viral protection, Hampton has face shields available for customers to borrow as they browse, she said.

Most of her customers don’t wear masks to begin with, she says, and those who do are relieved they don’t have to in her store.

“This is a luxury home decor store, it’s not a [necessity],” she said. “Anyone who is concerned for their own health should probably stay home, not come out shopping at a luxury home decor store.”

It’s a small but vocal minority who take issue with her mask ban, Hampton said.

As of Wednesday, there were about two dozen reviews on The Barn’s Facebook page — nearly half of all the page’s total reviews — criticizing the store for its stance on masks. The negative reviews span from June to December, though the bulk were left in late November.

“We will not be back. The Barn clearly does not care about the health of their employees or their customers,” one review said.

“Was planning a visit this coming week. Has always been one of my favorite stores. But will have to pass. I always wear my mask,” someone commented on a critical review from August.

Others, however, showed support for The Barn.

“Easy to maintain 6’ distance from other shoppers so we had no issue with their mask policy. Will definitely be back!” one person wrote.

Mullins encourages mask wearing

An analysis of state Department of Health and Environmental Control data found South Carolina cities that adopted mask ordinances saw considerably lower rates of coronavirus infection, The State reported.

More than 208,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,145 have died, according to state health officials. The percentage of positive tests was about 23.8% as of Thursday, which is much higher than the 5% health officials say is needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Mullins passed a resolution in July requiring masks to be worn in businesses and food establishments “similar to what was being introduced by cities and counties across our state,” Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday, clarifying where the community stands on the issue of masks.

That mandate expired recently, Woodbury said. On Nov. 17, city council members approved a new resolution that encourages — but does not require — residents to wear masks.

Mulllins, a town of about 4,500, is about an hour north of Myrtle Beach.

“Having personally spoken with many of our business owners within our city, very few have chosen to require the wearing of face coverings; nevertheless, many are encouraging the wearing of them,” Woodbury wrote. “Some may even ask that you remove them.”

Despite the criticism leveled at The Barn, Hampton said there’s been even more support in response, and business is better than usual.

Her store is a mask-free zone, and that’s all there is to it, she says.

“It’s pretty simple. This is my kingdom. Whatever it says at the door, unless you’re paying my bills, you need to follow it,” Hampton said.