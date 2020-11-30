Watch out for fake COVID-19 vaccines as drug companies near FDA approval, feds warn

As a COVID-19 vaccine nears, bringing hope for an end to the pandemic, criminal organizations big and small will be looking to take advantage by peddling fake and potentially dangerous vaccines of their own, federal authorities warn.

Scammers have been selling fake cures, treatments and protective equipment since the coronavirus pandemic began eight months ago, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “preparing for a surge in anticipated fraud” as drug companies approach approval from the Federal Drug Administration and prepare to distribute their vaccines, ICE announced Monday.

ICE isn’t the only agency sounding the alarm. The FBI and Federal Drug Administration have been working with major drug manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna, to prepare for distribution, and put protections in place to combat fraud, outlets report.

Americans stand to lose more than money to these scams, the FDA told ABC News in a statement.

“The FDA is particularly concerned that these deceptive and misleading products might cause Americans to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” the statement said.

Once distribution begins, vaccine supplies will initially be limited, and frontline health workers, first responders, and those with greater health risks will be among the first to get vaccinated.

But with coronavirus still raging across the U.S., killing thousands of Americans each week, officials are worried many may feel too desperate to wait, ABC News reported. Scammers are banking on it.

Authorities warn people to be wary of any third-party or unofficial source, KSAT reported.

Scammers frequently operate websites peddling fake treatments. They often reach out to potential victims by text, phone calls and emails, as well.

“I would never trust anything … that isn’t a legitimate public health official or a health-care provider,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee told the station.

Lee said if there’s any uncertainty about whether a vaccine is legitimate or not, people should reach out to their insurance agency or their physician, KSAT reported.