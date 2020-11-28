Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 28: Horry County sees more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

The Myrtle Beach area added 124 more cases to its total COVID-19 count Saturday. There were no new deaths reported.

That brings Horry County to 13,462 total infections since the pandemic started in mid-March.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated case count data Saturday.

Horry County has had a total of 228 coronavirus-related deaths.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 28:

There have been nearly 150,000 COVID-19 tests in Horry County since March, according to DHEC data. Slightly more than 20,000 have returned a positive result, a 14.7% positive rate.

More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized in the Myrtle Beach area because of coronavirus, according to DHEC data. The average age of a hospitalized person is 65 years old.

In Georgetown County, there have been 2,217 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths.

Across South Carolina, there have been 201,354 COVID-19 cases and 4,043 deaths during the pandemic.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.