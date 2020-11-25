Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 25: Georgetown County reports 1 death, Horry adds more than 80 cases

Coronavirus cases in Horry County grew by 82 Wednesday as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, health officials announced.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 13,225 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Virus-related deaths in Horry County are now 227. The county’s hospital bed occupancy rate was 85.2% as of Tuesday, meaning only 86 beds are available across Horry.

Even as health experts warn against flying and gathering with family during the Thanksgiving holiday, many airports in the state are still serving swaths of travelers during the holiday season. This could result in “Hurricane COVID,” one expert said.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 25:

Georgetown County has now tallied 2,198 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths since mid-March, DHEC data shows. One death in the middle-aged category was reported Wednesday. The hospital bed occupancy in the county was 57.9% as of Tuesday. That means Georgetown County has 59 beds available, according to DHEC.

South Carolina coronavirus cases increased to 197,652 Wednesday. The state has now recorded 4,015 COVID-19 deaths, DHEC data shows. Across the state, DHEC recorded 8,991 tests Tuesday with a postivity rate of 13.8%. That number should be below 5%, health experts say, but South Carolina hasn’t dipped below 10% in recent weeks.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.