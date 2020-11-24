Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 24: Horry County cases spike with more than 80 new cases

Cases of the coronavirus jumped by 84 with two new deaths in Horry County Tuesday, health officials announced.

Yesterday, the county only added 54 new cases.

The county has now seen 13,143 cases and 227 virus-related deaths since mid-March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Horry County’s hospital bed occupancy was 85.2% as of Tuesday with 99 beds available, according to DHEC.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area:

Georgetown County has recorded 2,187 cases and 46 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The county’s hospital bed occupancy was XX% as of Tuesday. There are XX beds available, DHEC data shows.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Carolina cases increased to 196,330 Tuesday. The state has recorded 4,010 deaths from the virus, according to DHEC.

DHEC recorded 10,407 tests Monday with a positivity rate of 13.2%. The target positivity rate is 5% or below, health officials say, but South Carolina hasn’t seen that figure fall below 10% in weeks.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged residents to get tested for the coronavirus before going home for Thanksgiving.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.