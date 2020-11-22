Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 22: Horry County sees more than 50 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases increased by 51 Sunday in Horry County, state health officials announced. There were no new deaths reported.

The county’s total number of cases has now reached 13,005 with 225 COVID-19 deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 22:

In Georgetown County, COVID-19 cases reached 2,169 and deaths are at 45 since mid-March, DHEC reports.

South Carolina has reported 193,787 cases and 3,982 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC.

The state also recorded its first flu-related death this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, and experts urge everyone over the age of six months to get a flu vaccine.

Wash your hand & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.