Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 19: COVID-19 deaths reported in Horry, Georgetown counties

Coronavirus cases increased by 67 and one more person has died of the virus in Horry County Thursday, state health officials announced.

The county’s total number of cases has now reached 12,809 with 221 COVID-19 deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The death recorded Thursday was a middle-aged person, according to DHEC.

Hospital bed occupancy has been steadily increasing over the last few days, according to DHEC data. As of Wednesday night, the county’s occupancy rate was 90.6% with 61 beds available.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 19:

In Georgetown County, COVID-19 cases reached 2,145 Thursday. Another death in the county, a middle-aged person, brings the total virus-related deaths to 44 since mid-March, DHEC reports. The hospital bed occupancy rate is 78.7% as of Wednesday, with 39 beds available.

South Carolina has reported 189,251 cases and 3,924 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC. The department recorded 9,729 tests Wednesday with a positivity rate of 14.5%. Health officials have said the target positivity rate is 5% or below, but South Carolina hasn’t fallen below 10% in weeks.

The state also recorded its first flu-related death amid the coronavirus pandemic, and experts urged everyone over the age of six months to get a flu vaccine.

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.