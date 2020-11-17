Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 17: Here’s the latest case data in Horry and Georgetown counties

Horry County recorded 82 more coronavirus cases Tuesday, state health officials announced.

In total, the county’s cases have reached 12,669 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. COVID-19 has been linked to 219 deaths in Horry County so far in the pandemic. No deaths were reported in the county Tuesday.

As of Sunday night, hospital bed occupancy in Horry County reached 82.2% with 544 beds occupied, DHEC data shows.

This week, Horry County Schools is set to begin the installation of plexiglass to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff. The district is currently working on a hybrid model, meaning students are only going to in-person classes twice a week. Officials couldn’t give an expected date for students to return to in-person classes full time.

Horry County, which currently isn’t under a mask requirement, is set to bring the topic up for debate at Tuesday’s county council meeting. The mask rules in the county only affect the unincorporated areas; Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway all have mask mandates in place within city limits.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 17:

Georgetown County’s total caseload has reached 2,125 since mid-March, according to DHEC. Deaths in Georgetown County have risen to 43 since the start of the pandemic. Georgetown County remains under a mask requirement as the hospital bed occupancy sits at 73.8% with 135 beds occupied in county hospitals as of Sunday night, DHEC data shows.

Across South Carolina, COVID-19 cases have increased to 186,528 and deaths are now 3,884, DHEC data shows. The state has now administered more than 2 million tests after initially struggling to distribute widespread testing. Of Monday’s 7,894 tests reported to DHEC, the positivity rate was 13.8%, much higher than the target figure of 5%.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.