Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 16: Horry County adds 3 COVID-19 deaths to count

Following a weekend of high daily caseloads, Horry County added 66 coronavirus cases to its total count along with three deaths Monday, state health officials announced.

The county’s total number of cases is now 12,587 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Virus-related deaths have grown to 219 since mid-March.

All three deaths recorded Monday were in the elderly category, according to DHEC.

The pandemic has altered the way businesses operate, and some of Myrtle Beach’s numerous hotels have kicked off day-stay programs to help stimulate interest in hotels during the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 16:

Georgetown County cases have jumped to 2,119 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the county has recorded 43 deaths, DHEC reports. One death of an elderly person was reported in the county Monday.

The number of cases across South Carolina has risen to 185,390. COVID-19 has been linked to 3,873 deaths in South Carolina, DHEC data shows.

After struggling to administer widespread testing at the beginning of the pandemic, South Carolina has now recorded more than 2 million tests. Of the 6,688 tests recorded by DHEC Sunday, the positivity rate was 14.7%. Though health officials say the target positivity rate is 5%, the percent positive across the state has hovered around 10% or higher in recent weeks.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.