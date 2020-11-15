Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 15: Horry County sees nearly 100 new COVID cases again

Coronavirus cases grew by 99 in Horry County on Sunday, health officials announced.

The county’s total is now 12,521 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Deaths from COVID-19 are at 216 in Horry County with no additional deaths reported Sunday.

The number of new cases has been 59 or more each day since Tuesday, and the county has added 510 cases in the last seven days.

The recent increase in cases in the area has led some hospitals to restrict the number of visitors they are allowing.

A study by University of South Carolina researchers showed Horry County’s unemployment rate was the highest in the state during the height of government-mandated shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. Despite the pandemic’s impact on Myrtle Beach’s job market and economy, experts are confident the area will recover.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 15:

Georgetown County recorded 13 positive COVID-19 cases and x death Sunday, and has now seen 2,114 cases and 42 virus-related deaths since mid-March, according to DHEC.

South Carolina added 1,417 cases and nine deaths Sunday to its totals, which have increased to 184,360 and 3,846 deaths, DHEC data shows.

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.