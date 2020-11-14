Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 14: Horry County reports nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases grew by 93 in Horry County on Saturday, health officials announced.

The county’s total is now 12,422 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Deaths from COVID-19 are at 216 in Horry County with two additional deaths reported Saturday.

The number of new cases has been 59 or more each day since Tuesday, and the county has added 411 cases in the last six days.

The recent increase in cases in the area has led some hospitals to restrict the number of visitors they are allowing.

A study by University of South Carolina researchers showed Horry County’s unemployment rate was the highest in the state during the height of government-mandated shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. Despite the pandemic’s impact on Myrtle Beach’s job market and economy, experts are confident the area will recover.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 14:

Georgetown County recorded eight positive COVID-19 cases and x death Saturday, and has now seen 2,101 cases and 42 virus-related deaths since mid-March, according to DHEC.

South Carolina added 1,700 cases and nine deaths Saturday to its totals, which have increased to 182,943 and 3,844, DHEC data shows.

CCU cases remain low

Coronavirus cases reported at Coastal Carolina University remain extremely low.

The university announced Friday just three new positive tests – all among employees – for the week from Nov. 5-11, giving the school five reported positive cases or less for four consecutive weeks.

Prior to three student cases last week, the university reported six consecutive weeks of declining cases among students compared to the previous week.

After announcing just three cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 – weekly test numbers are through 5 p.m. Wednesdays – the cases at the school increased for three consecutive weeks, peaking with 82 on Sept. 16, including 79 among students. But they’ve essentially been on the decline since, dropping to a total of 32 reported positive cases over the past six weeks combined.

The university has registered a total of 335 cases, including 303 among students, since testing began on June 8 when athletes began returning to campus for workouts.

CCU also reported no students in isolation for positive tests and two in quarantine through contact tracing as of Wednesday. A total of 227 students in university housing have been released or cleared from isolation, and 366 have been cleared from quarantine.

The positive test results are the combined totals of all university symptomatic testing – the general student population is being tested only when students request a test because they are symptomatic – regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per Sun Belt Conference and NCAA guidelines, including at least weekly testing for in-season athletes, and positive test results reported by students, employees, and school affiliates.

Coastal is leasing off-campus housing properties to isolate students who have tested positive.

The fall semester began on Aug. 19 with online classes and in-person classes on campus began Sept. 8, though students have the option of either form of learning until the Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will resume and conclude online from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

The start of the spring semester has been pushed back a week to Jan. 19 and spring break is April 5-10, which coincides with Easter. Students will have four learning options in the spring: in-person, remote, remote synchronous streaming, and a hybrid in-class with streaming and remote synchronous.

Approximately 3,800 students moved into university housing between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4 among CCU’s more than 10,000 students, according to CCU vice president for auxiliary services Steve Harrison.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.