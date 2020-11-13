Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Seven-day average spikes

At least 179,832 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,817 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, up from 987 the day before. Officials have reported 1,000 cases or more four times in the last week, putting the seven-day moving average past 1,200 cases — the highest since August.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 14.4% as of Thursday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Thursday, 810 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

Christmas display canceled

Shelter Cove Towne Centre is traditionally wrapped in thousands of bright lights around Christmas time, but the Hilton Head shopping mall’s annual display is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We did not feel it was professionally responsible to encourage large gatherings at this time,” Shelter Cove spokesperson Roni Allbritton told The Island Packet. “We do hope people will continue to shop our stores and restaurants.”

Allbritton said several individual stores have planned holiday events independently:

Dec. 8: The Women’s Association of Hilton Head’s “Shop Local and Dine About,” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dec. 11 through Dec. 13: Towne Centre will hold a Holiday Sidewalk Sale

Dec. 13: Light up the Lowcountry Public Menorah lighting at 5 p.m.

Dec. 28: Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Columbia to crack down on mask violations

Columbia strengthened its mask ordinance earlier this month, upping fines to $100 and requiring masks be worn in all public places. Now, those enforcing the mask rule say they will be less lenient going forward.

“For a while, we weren’t issuing any tickets. But, we are doing it now,” Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

Firefighters have served as the enforcement arm for Columbia’s mask ordinance, and they’ve preferred to give verbal warnings to violators instead of citations. But the odds of getting off with just a warning are growing slimmer, Jenkins said. “The grace period is over.”

Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State that the “goal has never been to write tickets,” but with tougher enforcement and heftier fines, he hopes to see greater compliance.

Most SC businesses won’t see unemployment tax increase

With the state still struggling to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, most South Carolina businesses will not see unemployment insurance tax rates grow next year, officials said Thursday.

“Even though we have gone through a terrific pandemic, we will not be raising taxes on businesses with unemployment insurance,” Gov. Henry McMaster said, although 13% of businesses will still see their tax rate increase for reasons not caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, officials warned the state fund that pays unemployment benefits was at risk of being emptied as layoffs surged, and that the government might have to step in and assist.

According to Dan Ellzey, head of the state Department of Employment and Workforce, the agency has paid over 700,000 unemployment claims since March.

DHEC faces difficulty finding new director

Challenges posed by COVID-19 may be scaring away candidates from South Carolina’s top health job, The State reported.

Since director Rick Toomey stepped away six months ago, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has been focused on finding someone to fill the role — needed now more than ever.

Though DHEC is interviewing five candidates, there have been fewer applicants than the last time the job was open, concerning some officials.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Democrat, said DHEC needs to hurry up and make a hire, but recently suggested the agency may also be scaring away good applicants.

“I am concerned and afraid that this position has now gotten the reputation for being nothing more than a political appointment,’’ he said. “With this COVID crisis, this is the worst possible situation to be in.’’

Officials had previously said a new director would be hired by November, but DHEC says it will take until at least December before a choice is made.

The ongoing pandemic has made qualified health experts more valuable, and the department is facing competition from other states, and even President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, seeking such experts.