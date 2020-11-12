Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 12: Horry adds at least 60 cases for 4th straight day

Coronavirus cases grew by 69 in Horry County Thursday, health officials announced.

The county’s total is now 12,270 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Deaths from COVID-19 have reached 214 in Horry County.

No new deaths were reported in Horry County on Thursday. The number of new cases has topped 60 each day this week, and the county has added 259 cases in the last four days alone.

Despite the pandemic’s devastating effect on Myrtle Beach’s job market and economy, experts are confident the area will recover. A study by University of South Carolina researchers showed Horry County’s unemployment rate was the highest in the state during the height of government-mandated shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 12:

Georgetown County has recorded 2,086 COVID-19 cases and 41 virus-related deaths since mid-March, according to DHEC.

South Carolina’s caseload has increased to 179,832 so far in the pandemic. The state has seen 3,817 deaths of the virus, DHEC data shows. Wednesday’s positivity rate was 14.4% of the 8,659 tests reported to DHEC. Health officials say the goal is to get the positivity rate below 5%.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.