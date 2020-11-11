Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 11: Horry County records more than 65 cases

Coronavirus cases in Horry County grew by 67 Wednesday, health officials announced.

The county has now seen 12,201 cases of COVID-19 and 214 virus-related deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county hasn’t recorded any deaths this week. Since Monday, Horry County cases have grown by 190.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 11:

Georgetown County cases have increased to 2,075 and the county has recorded 41 deaths so far in the pandemic, DHEC data shows.

In South Carolina, the case count has reached 178,524 and deaths have grown to 3,809, according to DHEC. More than 2 million tests have been administered across the state since the pandemic began in mid-March. DHEC recorded 6,072 tests Tuesday and 16.2% of those were positive. The target positivity rate is 5%, according to health experts.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.

