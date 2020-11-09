Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 9: Horry County adds more than 30 new cases

Horry County coronavirus cases jumped by 36 Monday, health officials announced.

The county’s total caseload has reached 12,047 since mid-March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Horry County has recorded 214 COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic. No new deaths were reported Monday in the county.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 9:

Georgetown County cases have increased to 2,066 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. The county has reached 41 virus-related deaths.

Across South Carolina, cases are up to 176,373 and Monday’s numbers bring the state’s total deaths to 3,778 as experts warn of a fall surge in cases, DHEC data says. The state surpassed 2 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic after initially struggling to administrate widespread testing. DHEC recorded 3,921 tests Sunday with a positivity rate of 14.9%. Health experts have said the target positivity rate is 5%.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.