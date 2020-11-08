Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 8: Horry County sees more than 50 new COVID-19 cases

Horry County coronavirus cases increased by 55 Sunday, health officials announced.

The county has now seen 12,011 positive tests and 214 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The latest caseload comes as South Carolina health officials warned of a fall virus surge, similar to spikes seen across the country. This week, the U.S. announced 100,000 virus cases in a single day for the first time.

The arrival of flu season also poses a threat amid the coronavirus pandemic, and health officials urged everyone over the age of six months to get a vaccine. The flu and the coronavirus have many of the same symptoms, and it can be difficult to distinguish them from each other. Health experts warn it could be possible to contract both at the same time.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 8:

Georgetown County cases grew to 2,059 Sunday with seven new cases. In the county, 41 people have died of COVID-19 since mid-March, according to DHEC.

In South Carolina, there have been 175,730 positive coronavirus tests and 3,776 deaths, DHEC data shows.

Wash your hands & wear a mask





This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.