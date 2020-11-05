Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 5: Horry adds 34 cases as experts warn of fall surge

Horry County coronavirus cases jumped by 34 Thursday, health officials announced.

The county has now seen 11,838 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Deaths of COVID-19 have risen to 209 in the county, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 36 Horry County cases Thursday, but the department’s map indicates a jump of 34 from Wednesday’s numbers. Officials have said the map is the most accurate.

The latest caseload comes as South Carolina health officials warned of a fall virus surge, similar to spikes seen across the country. The spread in the state and Horry County slowed significantly in August and September, but the uptick in cases throughout October raised concern. This week, the U.S. announced 100,000 virus cases in a single day for the first time.

“No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us. We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of this virus,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon.”

The arrival of flu season also poses a threat amid the coronavirus pandemic, and health officials urged everyone over the age of six months to get a vaccine. The flu and the coronavirus have many of the same symptoms, and it can be difficult to distinguish them from each other. Health experts warn it could be possible to contract both at the same time.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 5:

Georgetown County cases grew to 2,033 Thursday. In the county, 41 people have died of COVID-19 since mid-March, according to DHEC.

South Carolina’s cases have reached 172,216 so far in the pandemic, and 3,736 people in the state have died of the virus, DHEC data shows.

The state has administered more than 2 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,922 tests reported to DHEC Wednesday. Wednesday’s tests showed a positivity rate of 17.9%, while health officials say the target positivity rate is below 5%.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.