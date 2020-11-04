Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 4: Horry County tallies nearly 40 more COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus spread continues in Horry County as health officials announced 38 new cases and one new death in the area Wednesday.

The county’s total cases have reached 11,804 since the pandemic began, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Since mid-March, 209 people in Horry County have died of COVID-19. The death reported Wednesday was a person in the middle-aged category, DHEC reports.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 35 new cases Wednesday, while the department’s map shows 38. The map is the more accurate figure, officials have said.

The pandemic and the alteration of South Carolina’s voting rules to allow anyone to vote absentee in-person meant an influx of early votes in Horry County, but voters still turned out at the polls Tuesday. Extra precautions were taken at polling places, including poll workers wearing face shields and encouraging social distancing in line.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 4:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgetown County cases have grown to 2,020 with Wednesday’s numbers. The county has recorded 41 virus related deaths, DHEC data shows.

Across South Carolina, 171,642 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,728 deaths have occurred so far in the pandemic, according to DHEC. The state’s testing numbers have surpassed 2 million in total. DHEC recorded 4,459 tests Tuesday, 14.5% of which were positive. Health officials say the target positivity rate is below 5%.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.