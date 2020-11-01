Coronavirus
Coronavirus live updates Nov. 1: Horry County sees nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus numbers continued to grow in Horry County with 47 additional cases Sunday.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials say the Myrtle Beach area has seen a total of 11,682 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.
There have been 207 deaths in Horry County from coronavirus. No new deaths were announced Sunday.
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 1:
In Georgetown County, the total number of coronavirus cases sits at 1,990. There have also been 41 deaths.
South Carolina has a total of 169,228 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in March. There have also been 3,687 deaths across the state.
Wash your hands & wear a mask
This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.
